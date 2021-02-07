 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One man killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday
topical alert top story

One man killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

One man was killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday morning.

In a release from the Bettendorf Police Department, at approximately 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police officers were dispatched by the Scott Emergency Communication Center to the 2100 block of Central Avenue in response to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the involved parties of the disturbance left prior to their arrival.

At approximately 1:51 a.m., the SECC received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road.

Upon responding, officers located subjects related to the earlier domestic disturbance. According to the release, a female voluntarily exited the vehicle and during a field interview stated the driver threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, initial evidence indicates the driver failed to comply with officers and produced a handgun.

During the incident, a Bettendorf police officer discharged their weapon and the male was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer received minor injuries to their hand and was treated and released from Unity Point Hospital.

No other officers or citizens were injured and there is no threat to the public.

The decedent's name is not being released pending notification of the family and the investigation has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and their name will not be released pending a formal interview to be conducted by the Iowa DCI.

No additional information was released.

0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News