One man killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday

One man was killed by Bettendorf Police early Sunday morning.

In a release from the Bettendorf Police Department, at approximately 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Bettendorf police officers were dispatched by the Scott Emergency Communication Center to the 2100 block of Central Avenue in response to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the involved parties of the disturbance left prior to their arrival.

At approximately 1:51 a.m., the SECC received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road.

Upon responding, officers located subjects related to the earlier domestic disturbance. According to the release, a female voluntarily exited the vehicle and during a field interview stated the driver threatened to kill her with a handgun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the release, initial evidence indicates the driver failed to comply with officers and produced a handgun.

During the incident, a Bettendorf police officer discharged their weapon and the male was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer received minor injuries to their hand and was treated and released from Unity Point Hospital.

No other officers or citizens were injured and there is no threat to the public.