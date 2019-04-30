The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
At 10:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Officers canvased the area and located shell casings and a parked vehicle that was damaged by gunfire, police said in a media release. No other damage or injuries reported on scene.
About 10 minutes later, a local hospital notified dispatch about a walk-in patient who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Preliminary information indicated that the two incidents are related, police said in the release. Detectives are following up on the incident.
No further information was available Tuesday.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”