Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in which a 29-year-old man was wounded Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:27 p.m., officers were sent to the 1011 East Central Park Ave., to investigate a report of gunshots with a victim.

Officers located a shooting scene inside the two-story, two-family conversion.

A short time later, officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, to investigate a man who with a gunshot wound who had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Police said the man suffered what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities by calling 309-762-9500 or visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com or downloading the P3 Tips app.