Davenport police are investigating a shooting in which one person was wounded late Friday.
The shooting occurred at 10:45 p.m. at 1712 Emerald Drive in the drive of the Emeis Park Apartments, police said.
Davenport police recovered five shell casings, a bullet fragment and other evidence at the scene.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a bullet wound to the leg. His condition was not available late Friday.
Police were following leads in the case early Saturday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip through the city’s mobile apps,” CityConnect, Davenport IA,” or “Crime Reports by Motorola.”