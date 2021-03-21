 Skip to main content
One man wounded in Davenport shooting
One man wounded in Davenport shooting

Davenport police are investigating a shooting early Sunday in the 300 block of Main Street in which one man was wounded.

The shooting was reported at 1:31 a.m.

Police impounded a Chevrolet Malibu that had a bullet hole through the trunk.

Police also seized a 9mm handgun from the area of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and followed a blood trail beyond that to find the victim in the area of Main and 5th streets. Police also located several shell casings.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. His condition was not available early Sunday.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

