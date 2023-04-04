A Tuesday afternoon shooting in Rock Island left a man wounded, though his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police officers went at 12:17 p.m. to the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street to investigate reports of gunfire, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. When they arrived, officers determined the scene was in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue.

A short time later, the wounded man showed up at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, the release states. He had been shot in the leg.

The man, 30, said he had been walking in the area when two people he did not know shot at him, the release starts. The man told police he did not know why they shot at him.

The man ran to his home and was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The department’s investigation continued Tuesday afternoon and further information about the shooting was not available.

The Rock Island Police Department asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677.

People with information can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.