One man wounded in Rock Island shooting

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday in the 500 block of 25th Street in Rock Island, Police Lt. Benjamin Smith said.

Rock Island Police were dispatched to the scene of a shots-fired call at 12:30 p.m.

Officers located the man at 25th Street and 5 ½ Avenue.

The victim had suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

There were no other injuries or property damage.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.