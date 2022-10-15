 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

One man wounded in Rock Island shooting

  • 0
Police Lights

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound Saturday in the 500 block of 25th Street in Rock Island, Police Lt. Benjamin Smith said.

Rock Island Police were dispatched to the scene of a shots-fired call at 12:30 p.m.

Officers located the man at 25th Street and 5 ½ Avenue.

The victim had suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

There were no other injuries or property damage.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News