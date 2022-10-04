One man wounded in shooting outside of East Moline tavern early Sunday

One person was wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside an East Moline tavern, East Moline Police Lt. Josh Allen said.

Officers were sent to Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th St., at 3:07 a.m. in response to a call of shots fired.

Officers located a single witness who said they heard several gunshots and that everyone involved had left the area.

Several spent casings were located in the middle of the roadway near the parking lot of the lounge.

After completing their investigation at the scene, officers learned that a male victim was located in Rock island with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was interviewed by investigators and it was determined that the victim’s injuries occurred in the shooting at the lounge.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot would at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday.

Additional witnesses will be interviewed and video surveillance will be reviewed as the investigation continues, Allen said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”