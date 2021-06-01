One more wounded in Sunday shooting in Rock Island

One person was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Rock Island.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of 37th Street at 9:54 a.m. to investigate after several calls of shots fired were received, Deputy Chief of Police Richard Landi said.

Officers found a shooting scene.

A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound showed up later at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, Landi said Tuesday that the victim is in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Sunday's incident was the third shooting in the Illinois Quad-Cities over the weekend and the second in Rock Island.

On Friday, Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, also known as Kwakuvi Koffi, 28, of Silvis died of a gunshot wound.