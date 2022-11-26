One motorcyclist dead, one seriously injured when their bikes collide with semitrailer

One motorcyclist was killed and another severely injured Saturday when their bikes collided with a semitractor-trailer at Schmidt and Rockingham roads, Davenport Police said.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m.

Police said the two motorcycles were eastbound on Rockingham Road traveling at a high rate of speed when they collided with a semitrailer that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road.

Both motorcyclists were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

One of the motorcyclists, a 37-year-old man, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.