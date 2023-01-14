One of Adrienne Reynolds' killers asks appellate court to reduce sentence

Kolb appeal audio Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sarah Kolb, one of the people involved in the killing and dismembering of Adrienne Reynolds in 2005, has asked the Illinois Appellate Court for the Third District to consider reducing her sentence, stating that the 53-year sentence she was given is effectively a life sentence and that the sentencing court did not take into consideration her “youth and propensity to rehabilitate.”

Kolb, of Milan, was 16 years old when she was accused of murdering Reynolds, 16, in January of 2005. Reynolds’ body was dismembered and buried in two different locations.

Kolb's first trial ended in a mistrial, but she was convicted of murder and concealment of her homicide in her second trial. Kolb was tried as an adult in both instances.

Kolb was 18 when she was sentenced in August of 2006 by then Rock Island County Circuit Judge James Teros.

Kolb's projected parole date is July 18, 2053, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

Kolb’s attorney before the appellate court, Robert Markfield, told the court he did not have a legal argument for reducing Kolb’s sentence but that he was making a moral argument based on recent court decisions, the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution and the science behind the differences in the brains of teens and adults.

Markfield argued that the sentencing court did not take into account the “aggravating and mitigating factors through the lens of youth and the specific propensities that come with immaturity.” In particular, the sentencing court did not take into account Kolb’s rehabilitative potential “in the particular light of the propensities of youth.”

Markfield said that the propensities of youth included the “magnified ability to change and grow, and learn to exercise self-restraint.”

He told the court that during Kolb’s sentencing there were those who testified to the teen’s kindness to them.

According to Quad-City Times coverage of the sentencing, six defense witnesses testified that she was a supportive friend who helped them through problems.

One teen credited Kolb with saving her life, saying she was suicidal and that Kolb found a way to show her compassion when she needed it.

A teacher of Kolb's from the Blackhawk Outreach Center in East Moline also took the stand, saying, "She was one of my favorite students, and I think anyone in the building would say the same."

Kolb herself testified during the hearing, crying at one point and saying that no one cared about her. She also said at another point that she felt nothing when Reynolds died.

One of the justices pointed out to Markfield that Teros said during sentencing that he saw Kolb as a cold and callous person, “and you’re not going to change from what I can see.”

“That sounds like an incorrigibility finding,” the justice said, indicating that the ruling meant that Kolb was irretrievably depraved or beyond rehabilitative capacity.

Markfield again argued that the sentencing court did not consider the specific context of youth, “and its particular rehabilitative qualities.”

Markfield also said that science today showed that teens were cognitively and psychologically different than adults. Those differences, he said, have been “pinned down” by science and should be considered in sentencing.

Kolb’s co-defendant in the case, Cory Gregory, of Moline, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years for murder and five years for concealment of a homicide.