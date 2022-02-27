One person critically injured in fire at the former Scott County Y building in Davenport

One person was critically injured Sunday in a fire at the former Scott County YMCA, 606 W. 2nd St. in Davenport, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said in a news release.

Frank Klipsch IV, communications director of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said Sunday that since that building was closed, people have broken into it for various reasons, either for shelter or to steal copper wiring or other things.

Klipsch said they were working on getting the building demolished. In the meantime, he said the Y’s maintenance crew has had to go to the old building several times to inspect it and secure it after a break-in.

The old Scott County Y, built in 1963, was shut down after the opening of the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA in December 2020 at 630 E. 4th St., Davenport.

Morris said firefighters were called to the scene at 1:39 p.m. The first truck on the scene reported a person in a window, with moderate smoke coming from the window. The person was rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters broke into the building and quickly put out the fire that produced heavy smoke throughout the building.

Firefighters searched the building but located no other victims.

The injured person was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by MedForce Aeromedical Transport. Morris said the person was in critical condition.

The fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.