Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One person is dead after a fire at a Davenport home Friday night, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said in a news release issued Saturday.

Firefighters were sent to 2316 W. 2nd Street at 8:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke showing from the west side of the building.

The small home is set back from the street with a total gross living area of 452 square-feet, according to electronic records at the Scott County Assessor’s Office.

The fire was burning in the living room of the home.

Fire crews attacked the fire from the exterior and extinguished the main body of the fire within about two minutes.

A fire crew assigned to search the house found a victim in the house. Firefighters quickly removed the victim and began resuscitation efforts.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where the victim died. The name of the victim was not released Saturday.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours checking for any hotspots and to investigate the cause of the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continued Saturday.