Update: Scott County Sheriff's Department confirms one man dead after shooting at range in Princeton

The Scott County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday one male is dead after an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range.
Officials from the Scott County Sheriff's Department said the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head. No foul play is suspected, though the investigation will continue.
This is a developing story.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tom Loewy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today