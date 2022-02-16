 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Scott County Sheriff's Department confirms one man dead after shooting at range in Princeton

The Scott County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday one male is dead after an incident at the Princeton Shooting Range.

Officials from the Scott County Sheriff's Department said the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head. No foul play is suspected, though the investigation will continue.

This is a developing story.

