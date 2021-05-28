 Skip to main content
One person dead in Silvis shooting
One person dead in Silvis shooting

One person was killed Friday during a shooting incident in Silvis, Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said in a news release Friday night. 

Officers were called to 1413 11th St. at about 4:45 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired, VanKlaveren said. 

Upon arrivals officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. 

Officers rendered aid and the victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis. The person died at the hospital. 

Officers have one person in custody. 

The name of the victim was not released Friday night as family was being notified, VanKlaveren said. 

