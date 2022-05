One person was displaced after a fire at a mobile home in the 5100 block of N. Fairmount Street, Davenport on Friday.

Davenport fire fighters responded at 5:44 a.m. and found fire showing under the mobile home, according to a news release from Davenport Fire Department.

The fire was quickly extinguished outside and a second line was pulled in to put out a fire inside.

No one was injured but one person was displaced and is being assisted by Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation.

