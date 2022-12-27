One person hurt Sunday in Moline house fire

The Moline Fire Department has fought two fires since Sunday, one of which injured a person.

The first fire, at which the injury occurred, happened at 5:41 p.m. Sunday at 1622 33rd St., Moline, according to a new release from the fire department.

Firefighters were sent to investigate a report of a building fire and found light smoke in a small, single-story home, according to the release. Moline police officers who arrived first put out much of the fire with a fire extinguisher and firefighters put out the rest.

Two people and two pets were home when the fire started, the release states. They escaped on their own, but one of the people had to go to a hospital to have injuries from the fire treated.

The extent of that person’s injuries were not provided in the release.

Firefighters remained at the home for about an hour doing salvage and ensuring that the fire did not restart.

The other fire happened at about 11:46 p.m. on Monday at 3716 Pine Ridge Court, according to a department news release. When they arrived, firefighters found light smoke in the first-floor hallway of the building – a large apartment complex of multiple stories.

When they investigated further, firefighters found heavy smoke in an apartment, but the actual fire was already out, the department release states.

Moline police officers were on scene when firefighters arrived and had started evacuating the building, the release states.

The person who was in the apartment that caught fire was warned by a smoke detector and escaped, the release states.

Other people who were on the first floor who evacuated were allowed later to return to their apartments, the release states.

No injuries were listed for this fire in the release.

Firefighters stayed on site for about an hour to ventilate the building and ensure no fire remained, the release states.

Moline’s response to each of the fires included 17 members of the fire department and seven fire vehicles.

In addition to police, the East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments and MidAmerican Energy also assisted with the response to each fire.

Both fires were under investigation, according to the department.