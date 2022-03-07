One person injured by broken glass during Saturday shooting in Rock Island

A person was injured by glass Saturday when two people fired guns at a Rock Island home.

The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports.

The initial investigation indicates two people shot multiple times at the north and west sides of a residence, the police department said Monday morning.

Officers found a person with minor injuries. They first thought the person was grazed by a bullet, but it was later found the person had been cut by breaking window glass.

No other injuries were reported.

When this shooting occurred, officers were already investigating gunfire that had struck a home on 14th Street. No one was reported injured in that attack, but the residence was hit by bullets several times.

Police reports state that incident happened about 12:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of 14th Street.

While at the 14th Street address, officers heard the shooting that led them to the scene at 18th Avenue.

No arrests were listed in the police reports for either shooting as of Monday morning.

Further information was not available Monday.

