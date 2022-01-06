One person injured in Rock Island shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in the area of 6th Street and 7th Avenue, Rock Island, Wednesday night, according to police.
Rock Island Police were called to the scene at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, after a 911 caller reported the victim had knocked on the caller's door after being shot. A second caller said they were with the victim in the same area.
The victim had a single gunshot wound in the neck and shoulder area and was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. The gunshot wound is not believed to be life threatening.
The shooting is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the police department.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.
Reporter Emily Andersen contributed.