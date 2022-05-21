 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

One person injured in west Davenport shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening at Castlewood Apartments, 2130 Emerald Drive, Davenport.

The shooting happened at 7:31 p.m. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment, according to Davenport police.

Police remained on the scene investigating and recovered a TEC-9 weapon at the scene along with multiple shell cases.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This story will be updated.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Gone and almost forgotten: Razed Davenport buildings
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News