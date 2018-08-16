One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 80 at mile post 15 in Henry County, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Dyan Talbot said.
The crash was reported at 7:02 p.m. and occurred on a stretch of I-80 between the Big X and Geneseo.
Talbot said the preliminary investigation shows that a dark gray 2013 Kia passenger car was westbound on I-80 and being driven erratically.
Talbot said that witnesses told police the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic and following other vehicles too closely.
The Kia came up behind a white 2014 Ford F-250 pickup that was westbound in the left lane. The Kia then struck the back passenger side of the pickup.
The Kia left the roadway to the north, or right hand side of the roadway, and struck a tree. The Kia then caught fire and its driver was removed from the vehicle by witnesses to the crash.
Talbot said that the Kia’s driver was taken to a local hospital by Geneseo Ambulance with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup was not injured and was able to pull the damaged vehicle over to the left side of the roadway.
The names of the drivers were not released late Thursday.
The crash remains under investigation.