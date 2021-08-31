One person seriously injured when struck by SUV

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by an SUV on West Locust Street at Elsie Avenue, Davenport Police said.
The crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Locust Street.
A Ford Escape was eastbound on West Locust Street when the pedestrian was struck. The SUV ran over a fire hydrant that remained under the vehicle when the Escape came to a stop in the front yard of a West Locust Street residence.
Police shutdown the eastbound lanes of traffic for about an hour to investigate the cause of the crash.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.
More information will be released when it becomes available, police said.