One person seriously wounded in East Moline shooting

One person suffered serious wounds Saturday in a shooting in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue in East Moline, East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said in a news release.
Kratt said that at 9:51 p.m. officers were sent to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, and was in surgery late Saturday and early Sunday.
A crime scene was located in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue where officers located multiple shell casings. Both East Moline and Hampton Police Officers were on the scene. The crime scene was processed by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.
Kratt said the incident does not appear to be related to Wednesday’s shooting in which Christian N. Rex, 25, was killed. That shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue at 6:19 p.m.
East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about either of these shooting incidents to call the East Moline Police Department’s Investigation Division at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”