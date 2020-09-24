One person shot, one arrested, in Park View

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is under arrest and another was transported to a hospital Thursday after what was described as a domestic incident escalated into a shooting in Park View.

Scott County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Shawn Roth said the sheriff’s department responded to a report of gunfire on Manor Drive in Park View around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Roth said the person who allegedly fired a gun inside an apartment fled the scene in a vehicle.

Another person inside the apartment was shot. Roth said that person was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We know the suspect fled to Casey’s (General Store) just a few blocks from here,” Roth said. “We know because as the suspect got out of his vehicle and entered the Casey’s one of deputies was pulling into Casey’s parking lot.”

The Casey’s in Park View is located at 26701 Scott Park Road.

Roth said there was a “brief” standoff between the suspect and the deputies before Casey’s employees and customers walked out of the building.

“Then the suspect came out,” Roth said.