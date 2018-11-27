One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a “T-bone”-type collision in Scott County on Tuesday morning.
At 9:05 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck with a trailer and a passenger car on 110th Avenue and 130th Street.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and determined that a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500 pulling a trailer, driven by a 48-year-old Davenport man, was driving northbound on 110th Avenue.
A 2014 four door Volkswagen passenger car driven by a 36-year-old Iowa City man was driving west on 130th Street.
This intersection has stop signs for traffic traveling east and west, but not north and south, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office determined the Volkswagen failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge Ram, causing a “T-bone”-type collision.
The driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted to the University Hospitals, Iowa City, with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Ram and two passengers were not injured and refused medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by the accident investigation team.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Buffalo Police Department, Bluegrass Police Department, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Buffalo Fire Department, Medic EMS and MedForce.
