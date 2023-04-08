Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded early Saturday, Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release.

At 1:31 a.m., officers were sent to the 2200 block of 4th Avenue for a report of gunfire. A shooting scene was located in the 300 of 22nd Avenue.

A short time later, Rock Island Police were notified that a 20-year-old man had arrived at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his neck.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.