One person wounded early Wednesday in Davenport shooting

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. at 2023 N. Linwood Avenue.

Police on the scene said one victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The victim’s condition was not available early Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This is a developing story.