Davenport police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded.
Davenport Police Lt. Brett Morgan said that at 10:12 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 7th and Myrtle streets about a man shot lying in the street.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a non-life-threatening wound.
Officers found a shell casing in the street.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”