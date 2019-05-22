{{featured_button_text}}
Davenport police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded.

Davenport Police Lt. Brett Morgan said that at 10:12 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 7th and Myrtle streets about a man shot lying in the street.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a non-life-threatening wound.

Officers found a shell casing in the street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

