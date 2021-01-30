 Skip to main content
One person wounded in Davenport shooting
One person wounded in Davenport shooting

Davenport police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in which one person was wounded.

Davenport Police Lt. Kyle Chisholm said officers were sent to 604 Fillmore St. at 11:49 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a person with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. The victim’s name was not being released Saturday night.

According to the Scott County Assessor’s online records, the home is a two-story frame, two-family conversion house built in 1900. It is owned by DLH Capital LLC of Peyton, Colorado.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com."

