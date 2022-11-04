 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person wounded in Davenport shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Davenport police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the McDonald’s restaurant on Friday.

Police were called to 3102 W. Locust St. about 5 p.m.

Officers found one person inside the restaurant with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Police found a shooting scene in the 1900 block of Clark Street, where the incident took place. 

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

