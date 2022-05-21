One person wounded in west Davenport shooting

One person was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening at Castlewood Apartments, 2130 Emerald Drive, Davenport.
The shooting happened at 7:31 p.m. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment, according to Davenport police.
Police remained on the scene investigating and recovered a TEC-9 weapon at the scene along with multiple shell cases.
This is the second shooting at the complex this month. On May 10, Davenport police investigated a shooting at the complex in which two men were wounded.
Davenport police responding to a report of gunfire Tuesday morning found a pair of men who h…
Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
This story will be updated.