One person wounded Sunday in East Moline shooting

The East Moline Police Department are investigating a shooting at Crowne Forest Apartments on Sunday.

The department was notified of a gunshot victim at Genesis Health System’s Illini Campus in Silvis around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a police department news release. The man had been shot in the upper torso, but his wounds were not considered life threatening, police said.

Police determined the shooting happened in an apartment at the Crowne Forest Apartments in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue Court in East Moline, and was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

East Moline police ask anyone with information to call 309-752-1555, or contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or send a tip via the P3 Tips app.

