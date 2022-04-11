One person wounded Sunday in East Moline shooting

The East Moline Police Department are investigating a shooting at Crowne Forest Apartments on Sunday.
The department was notified of a gunshot victim at Genesis Health System’s Illini Campus in Silvis around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, according to a police department news release. The man had been shot in the upper torso, but his wounds were not considered life threatening, police said.
Police determined the shooting happened in an apartment at the Crowne Forest Apartments in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue Court in East Moline, and was targeted.
No arrests have been made.
East Moline police ask anyone with information to call 309-752-1555, or contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or send a tip via the P3 Tips app.
Photos: EF-2 Tornado damage Evergreen Village, East Moline, IL
Part of truss hangs from a power line as remnants off a uprooted tree lay in the foreground in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
An Evergreen tree lay on what's left of a home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
A bike is wedged and wrapped in an evergreen tree that's downed in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
The home of Rich and Nikki Young collapsed on 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Tree tops are sheared off in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Zach Christensen, left talks with Scotty McManigal, while assessing tornado damage in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Walls of the garage are barely standing Wednesday at a home off 178th Street North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Remnants of a shed from over 100-yards away came to rest shortly before landing on 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Zach Christensen, tosses a baseball he found while going through remnants of his shed some 100-yards from his house in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Zach Christensen looks through remnants of his shed about 100 yards from his house in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Workers clear trees from 178th Street North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
A mangled bicycle is tangled in an evergreen tree in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Justin Lanzen, helps clean up debris from the home Coder Family home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Justin Coder, uses a chainsaw to clear a tree from his fathers yard in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Denny Adams hugs his daughter Nikki Young, outside what's left of her home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Cody Young, right, collects belongings to be taken from the family home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Neighbors assess damage along 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Anthony Hegwood, right, and Cody Young, left, help the Young family collect belongings from their damaged home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Cody Young, 15, carries personal belongings he salvaged Wednesday from his family's tornado-damaged home off 40th Avenue North the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline. An EF-2 tornado tore through the neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An American Flag is pierced on a branch near a downed home on 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
The face of an outdoor temperature gauge is wedged 2 inches into a tree in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Workers spring into action using tarps to cover damaged roofs in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Friends and family help the Young family load belongings Wednesday into trailers, trucks and cars.
Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A collapsed barn rests on a truck and tractor off 31 St Ave North in East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the area shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Workers patch up the side off a home off Hubbard road in East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the area shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
An evergreen tree destroyed the home of retired East Moline Police officer Joe Reedy, on 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Zach Christensen, assesses the damage of his families shed some 100-yards from his families home in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
Tree tops are sheared off and littered with insulation in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
A camper lies on top of an uprooted evergreen tree in the 178th Street North block of the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
A shattered basketball hoop lays near the driveway of the Young family home on 40th Ave North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
An uprooted evergreen tree came to rest of the Christensen family home on 179th St Ct. North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
An untouched 1957 Chevy sits on the pad of the remaining garage, a boat from the garage was found 300-yards up 179th Street Ct. North in the Evergreen Village neighborhood of East Moline, IL. The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph ripped through the neighborhood shortly after 7:30PM Tuesday evening.
Louis Brems
