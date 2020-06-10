One reported injured in Tuesday night crash in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Rock Island.

The crash happened about 7:49 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and 16th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. It was described as an injury accident as well as aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

The reports list the victim as a 54-year-old man, but who was injured and how severely was unclear from the reports.

The Rock Island Fire Department said Wednesday that one person was sent to the hospital, but could not provide information about that person’s identity or condition at the time. A second person refused treatment at the scene.

No one was ejected from either vehicle and there were no reports of any major extrication efforts to free someone from the wrecked vehicles, the fire department said.

No arrests related to the crash were listed in the police reports.

The police had not yet responded to a query for more information late Wednesday morning.

