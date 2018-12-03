A fight between two brothers in East Moline left one brother with a stab wound in the abdomen.
East Moline police officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 300 block of 15th Avenue to a report of a fight in progress.
Two brothers were involved in the fight which resulted with one of the brothers being stabbed with a knife, police said in a news release.
One brother fled the scene in a vehicle he took from the other brother, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a vacant house in the 1500 block of Kennedy Drive. He then fled on foot but was soon apprehended, police said.
The victim, a 28-year-old male from East Moline, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen.
The victim’s 17-year-old brother was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, and theft of a motor vehicle.
He is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center pending filing formal charges.
The incident remains under investigation.