One wounded in altercation in Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man is facing multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday night that wounded one person.

James Lee Moore, 50, of 6419 Western Ave., is charged with one count each of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing injury. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law and carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Moore also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, as well as assault while displaying a weapon that, as an aggravated misdemeanor, carries a prison sentence of two years.

He also is charge with harassment of a public official, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, officers were sent to Moore's address in response to a shots fired call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses on the scene said that Williams shot twice at the victim, hitting him once in the right thigh. The bullet lodged in the victim's leg causing a broken femur.

Officers located two 40-caliber shell casings at the scene.