One wounded in altercation in Davenport

A Davenport man is facing multiple charges after a shooting Tuesday night that wounded one person.
James Lee Moore, 50, of 6419 Western Ave., is charged with one count each of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon causing injury. Each charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law and carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Moore also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, as well as assault while displaying a weapon that, as an aggravated misdemeanor, carries a prison sentence of two years.
He also is charge with harassment of a public official, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, officers were sent to Moore's address in response to a shots fired call at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses on the scene said that Williams shot twice at the victim, hitting him once in the right thigh. The bullet lodged in the victim's leg causing a broken femur.
Officers located two 40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
Moore also struck a woman with a metal box causing a laceration to her left wrist.
Moore attempted to lie to police about his identity and part in the incident.
He also is charged with driving while barred and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Moore was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond, and a $3,300 bond, cash or surety, for the drunken driving and driving while barred charges.
