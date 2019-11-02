One person was wounded Saturday in a shooting at the Valley Mobile Home Park in Bettendorf, according to police.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said detectives were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m.
The mobile home park is located at 5425 State St.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. His condition was not known late Saturday.
Police will release more information after the investigation is complete.