{{featured_button_text}}

One person was wounded Saturday in a shooting at the Valley Mobile Home Park in Bettendorf, according to police.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said detectives were called to the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

The mobile home park is located at 5425 State St.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. His condition was not known late Saturday.

Police will release more information after the investigation is complete. 

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0