One wounded in Davenport shooting Friday

One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Friday morning in Davenport, Police said.
Police were called to the 2800 block of West Locust Street at 10:48 a.m. to investigate a shots-fired call.
Officer found a male who had been struck. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. The age of the victim was not given.
An uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet.
No other injuries or damage was reported.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.