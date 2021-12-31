 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One wounded in Davenport shooting Friday
0 Comments
topical alert

One wounded in Davenport shooting Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
siren 4

One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Friday morning in Davenport, Police said.

Police were called to the 2800 block of West Locust Street at 10:48 a.m. to investigate a shots-fired call.

Officer found a male who had been struck. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. The age of the victim was not given.

An uninvolved vehicle was struck by a bullet.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News