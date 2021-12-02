One wounded in Davenport shooting late Wednesday

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in which one person was wounded late Wednesday.
The shooting occurred at 11:49 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 8th Street.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, Davenport, by a private vehicle. The victim's condition was not available early Thursday.
Police spent about an hour talking to residents along the street after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.
A Chevrolet Silverado parked on the corner of the 800 block of Sturdevant Street was struck twice by stray bullets.
There were no other reports of injuries or property damage.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”