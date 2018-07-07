Davenport police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 7:02 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Lincoln Avenue and McKinley Avenue.
Police said that a resident in the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue called that a gunshot had been heard.
Officers investigating the call found a gunshot victim in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue.
The gunshot victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Police were waiting for doctors to evaluate the victim before releasing his condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”