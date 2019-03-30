Davenport police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded.
The shooting occurred Friday evening in the 300 block of West 32nd Street.
At 6:50 p.m. officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street to talk to a victim of a shooting with a non-life-threatening injury.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was dropped off at the hospital after being shot in the right leg by an unknown person. The victim had been sitting in his vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of West 32nd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or provide an anonymous tip in the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”