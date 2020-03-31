One wounded in Davenport shooting

One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.

The victim was at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport late Tuesday. The condition of the victim was not available.

The shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The call came in as a rolling shootout between two vehicles.

Davenport police located a scene where several shell casings were located in the street.

Police officers canvassed the neighborhood and talked to residents about what they may have seen or heard.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.