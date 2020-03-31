One wounded in Davenport shooting

Davenport police search the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street late Tuesday after a shooting in which one person was wounded.
Davenport police search the 2000 block of West 6th Street for evidence after a shooting Tuesday night in which one person would wounded.
Davenport police search the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street for evidence after a shooting that was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday. One person was wounded.
Davenport police officers Corey Hughes, kneeling, and Jared Crow, collect evidence of a shooting Tuesday night in the 2000 block of West 6th Street.
Davenport police officer Corey Hughes marks where shell casings were located Tuesday after a shooting in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street. One person was wounded in the shooting that was reported at 10:04 p.m.
One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.
The victim was at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport late Tuesday. The condition of the victim was not available.
The shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street.
The call came in as a rolling shootout between two vehicles.
Davenport police located a scene where several shell casings were located in the street.
Police officers canvassed the neighborhood and talked to residents about what they may have seen or heard.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.
