You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One wounded in Davenport shooting
breaking topical

One wounded in Davenport shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

One person was wounded Tuesday night in shooting on the west side of Davenport.

The victim was at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport late Tuesday. The condition of the victim was not available.

The shooting was reported at 10:04 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 6th Street at Oak Street.

The call came in as a rolling shootout between two vehicles.

Davenport police located a scene where several shell casings were located in the street.

Police officers canvassed the neighborhood and talked to residents about what they may have seen or heard.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News