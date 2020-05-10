You are the owner of this article.
One wounded in Davenport shooting
One wounded in Davenport shooting

Davenport shooting

A flashlight belonging to a Davenport Police Officer marks one of four shell casings found Sunday after a shooting at the intersection of East 13th and Judson streets. 

 Thomas Geyer

One person was wounded in a shooting Sunday at East 13th and Judson streets in Davenport.

Police said the victim went to Genesis Medical Center, and the call from the hospital was received at 4:47 p.m.

Police were sent to the area of East 13th and Judson streets where they found at last four shell casings in the intersection.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

Police responded to a shots fired at the same intersection the night of April 23 and recovered nine shell casings. No injuries or damage to property were reported in that incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

