One wounded in Davenport shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was wounded in a shooting Sunday at East 13th and Judson streets in Davenport.

Police said the victim went to Genesis Medical Center, and the call from the hospital was received at 4:47 p.m.

Police were sent to the area of East 13th and Judson streets where they found at last four shell casings in the intersection.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

Police responded to a shots fired at the same intersection the night of April 23 and recovered nine shell casings. No injuries or damage to property were reported in that incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.