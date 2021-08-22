One wounded in Davenport shooting

Davenport Police recovered about 40 spent shell casings after a shooting along Grand Avenue left one person wounded Saturday night.
Police said the shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue.
The incident was described by witnesses as a rolling shootout between two vehicles.
The victim was located outside of 1821 Grand Ave.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. The victim's condition was not released late Saturday.
Police recovered upward of 30 spent shell casings along the 1800 block of Grand Avenue and about 10 more between the houses of 1821 and 1819 Grand Avenue.
One of the vehicles involved in the shootout, a Chevrolet four-door sedan, was left in the middle of Grand Avenue. Police did not release a description of the other vehicle involved in the incident.
A van parked outside of 1821 Grand Avenue had its back window blown out, and there were several bullet strikes to its back end.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
The shooting in Davenport occurred 15 minutes after Rock Island Police were called to investigate a shots-fired call at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave. Officers were sent to investigate the call at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
It was not known late Saturday what event was taking place at the Expo Center when the shots were fired.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities.