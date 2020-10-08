One wounded in Davenport shooting

One man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at the Brady Mart convenience store, 3107 Brady St., Davenport police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:32 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene who assisted the victim said he was wounded in the groin. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Davenport police said in a news release that two people were shooting at one another and that the man who was struck suffered a serious injury.

Both Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Davenport police officers were taking part in the investigation as Scott County deputies helped to locate a possible suspect vehicle.

Davenport officers located three spent shell casings north of the store in the two right-hand lanes of Brady Street.

Police searched for evidence around the Trophy Shoppe and Hippie Life Clothing and Gifts, which are both north of the convenience store on the same side of Brady Street.

Officers also searched for evidence around The Green Thumbers, which is west of the Brady Mart across Brady Street.

Police also were talking to numerous people who possibly witnessed or heard the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

