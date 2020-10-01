One wounded in Davenport shooting

One man was wounded during a shooting in the area of Scott and West 10th streets on Thursday, Davenport police said.

The shooting was reported at 5:02 p.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.

Two shooters fired at least 12 shots from the yard of 1030 Scott Street and ran away. Police located 12 shell casings.

In addition to the man being wounded, a vehicle parked on the street was struck in the driver's side door, and a neighborhood watch sigh was struck.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

