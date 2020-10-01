One wounded in Davenport shooting

Sgt. Brandon Noonan, front left, Crime Scene Technician Jill Foster, back left, Davenport Police Officer Jared Crow, front right, and Davenport Police Officer Josh Wehde, search for spent shell casings in the yard of 1030 Scott St., after a shooting Thursday during which one man was wounded.
Davenport Police Crime Scene Technician Jill Foster marks a shell casing found in the yard of 1030 Scott Street on Thursday. One man was wounded in a shooting in the area.
Evidence tents mark where police located shell casings in the yard of 1030 Scott Street on Thursday. The two shooters were firing southeast while backing up to the northwest. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Davenport Police Officer Josh Wehde searches for more shell casings in the yard of 1030 Scott Street. Two people firing guns from the yard wounded a man Thursday. Police located 12 shell casings.
A bullet struck the driver's side door of this vehicle Thursday during a shooting in the area of West 10th and Scott streets. One man was wounded.
A bullet struck this sign during a shooting in the area of West 10th and Scott streets in Davenport on Thursday. The sign warns people the neighborhood is a crime watch area.
One man was wounded during a shooting in the area of Scott and West 10th streets on Thursday, Davenport police said.
The shooting was reported at 5:02 p.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.
Two shooters fired at least 12 shots from the yard of 1030 Scott Street and ran away. Police located 12 shell casings.
In addition to the man being wounded, a vehicle parked on the street was struck in the driver's side door, and a neighborhood watch sigh was struck.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
