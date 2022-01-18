One wounded in Davenport shooting

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in which one man was wounded Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 800 block of West 17th Street at 9:31 p.m. in response to a shots-fired call with someone being wounded.
The victim, a man, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. The victim’s condition was not available late Tuesday.
Neighbors said two men walked along the north sidewalk eastbound on West 17th Street from Warren Street. They stopped and fired into a house on the south side of the street and then ran westbound on 17th Street.
The pair fired at least 10 shots, neighbors said.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.