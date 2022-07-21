One wounded in early morning shooting at Davenport convenience store

An 18-year-old man fired a gun at a crowd of people early Thursday in a Davenport convenience store, seriously injuring one of them, authorities allege.

Cazmier A. Shaw, 18, Davenport, faces charges of attempted murder, willful injury with serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, according to Scott County court records.

The attack happened about 1:37 a.m. in the Kwik Star at 2850 W. Locust St., court records state. Shaw allegedly sneaked a semiautomatic firearm into the convenience store and shot multiple times at two people, who were his intended targets.

Those two were with four other people, including store employees, and one person was hit in the upper left leg, court records state. The wounded person required emergency medical care.

The court records did not state whether the person hurt was one of the intended targets of the attack or provide more detail about that person or the other people who were in the store.

Shaw’s actions placed everyone near the cash registers of the store at extreme risk of serious injury or death, the court records state.

A short time after the attack, police found Shaw and the firearm investigators suspect was used in the shooting, court records state. Shaw allegedly admitted after he was read his Miranda rights that he fired multiple shots into the occupied store.

He was in custody Thursday morning, according to the Scott County Jail website. His bond was listed as $32,000.

Shaw’s court appearance information was not yet available.