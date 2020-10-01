One wounded in first of three Davenport shootings Thursday

One man was wounded during a shooting Thursday in the area of Scott and West 10th streets, Davenport police said.
It was the first of three shooting incidents Davenport police chased during second shift that runs from 3 to 11 p.m.
The shooting at West 10th and Scott streets was reported at 5:02 p.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.
Two shooters fired at least 12 shots from the yard of 1030 Scott Street and ran away. Police located 12 shell casings.
In addition to the man being wounded, a vehicle parked on the street was struck in the driver's side door, and a neighborhood watch sign was struck.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.
The second shooting incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wisconsin Avenue. No injuries were reported, and police recovered several spent shell casing.
The third shooting incident occurred at 9:22 p.m. in the area of West 3rd and Washington streets.
Police arrived to find parked in the 200 block of Washington Street a Nissan Altima that had been shot four times. A girl was driving the car and said someone had shot at her.
The vehicle had been struck four times on the driver's side, with one of the bullets going through the upper right quadrant of driver's side window.
Another bullet struck the back passenger door just under the rear window. A bullet struck the middle of the front driver's side door, while a fourth bullet struck the lower part of the back passenger door.
Further down Washington, nearer 2nd Street, a garage was struck. The bullet pierced the structure and struck a vehicle parked inside.
Police did not recover any shell casings at that scene. No one was injured.
Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
