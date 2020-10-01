One wounded in first of three Davenport shootings Thursday

One man was wounded during a shooting Thursday in the area of Scott and West 10th streets, Davenport police said.

It was the first of three shooting incidents Davenport police chased during second shift that runs from 3 to 11 p.m.

The shooting at West 10th and Scott streets was reported at 5:02 p.m. The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.

Two shooters fired at least 12 shots from the yard of 1030 Scott Street and ran away. Police located 12 shell casings.

In addition to the man being wounded, a vehicle parked on the street was struck in the driver's side door, and a neighborhood watch sign was struck.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

The second shooting incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wisconsin Avenue. No injuries were reported, and police recovered several spent shell casing.

The third shooting incident occurred at 9:22 p.m. in the area of West 3rd and Washington streets.

Police arrived to find parked in the 200 block of Washington Street a Nissan Altima that had been shot four times. A girl was driving the car and said someone had shot at her.