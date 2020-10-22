 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One wounded in Rock Island shooting
topical

One wounded in Rock Island shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Save More super market, 625 26th St. 

Police said one person suffered a non-life-threatening wound and that a vehicle, a minivan, parked along 26th Street, had been struck by a stray bullet.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News