One wounded in Rock Island shooting

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the Save More super market, 625 26th St.

Police said one person suffered a non-life-threatening wound and that a vehicle, a minivan, parked along 26th Street, had been struck by a stray bullet.

There were no reports of other injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

