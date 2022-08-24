 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One wounded Wednesday night in Davenport shooting

Police Lights

Davenport Police are investigating a shooting incident in which one person was wounded Wednesday night.

According to a news release issued by Public Information Officer Owen Farrell, officers were dispatched to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located spent shell casings at the scene.

A short time later, Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, notified police that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.

Farrell said the 20-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

